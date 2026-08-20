/Indiabulls Ltd clarifies after SC order citing EOW status report, confirms all 197 legacy loans repaid

New Delhi: Indiabulls Ltd (now Sammaan Capital) clarified on Tuesday that all loans across five borrower groups are fully closed. Citing an August 11 Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police status report, the company said that all 197 legacy loans are now repaid. The EOW report verified Rs 11,073.8 crore in gross collections against a sanctioned Rs 8,267.9 crore. All payments were directly traced to the company's bank accounts, yielding around Rs 2,800 crore in interest and fee earnings.
The clarification has come following a Supreme Court order directing a CBI probe into financial irregularity allegations against Sammaan Capital's (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) promoters. The report stems from an ongoing investigation tied to a 2019 Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the apex court.
What the group-wise loan data reveals
According to Indiabulls Ltd, the report breaks down the loan accounts across the five borrower entities, confirming that collections exceeded the sanctioned amounts in every single instance.
Here are some other key findings of the report:
|Borrower Entity
|Number of Loans
|Sanctioned Amount
|Gross Collection
|Status
|DLF
|67
|Rs 2,212.65 crore
|Rs 2,731.58 crore
|Closed
|Vatika
|113
|Rs 2,832.21 crore
|Rs 4,291.36 crore
|Closed
|Chordia
|6
|Rs 1,490.00 crore
|Rs 2,130.92 crore
|Closed
|Americorp
|4
|Rs 154.50 crore
|Rs 166.28 crore
|Closed
|Reliance ADAG
|7
|Rs 1,574.00 crore
|Rs 1,753.63 crore
|Closed
All the 197 loans, amounting to Rs 8,267.9 crore in sanctions, generated Rs 11,073.8 crore in gross collections, the filing noted.
What market guru Anil Singhvi says
Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi said that the news needs to be looked at from a different perspective. "The information has come from the old promoter group... The EOW's status report contains several clarifications. Firstly, Indiabulls says that all these loans have been fully repaid and there is no outstanding amount payable to Indiabulls in relation to these loans," said Singhvi.
The status report also makes it clear that there was no kind of manipulation or irregularity involved, according to Indiabulsl Ltd.
"The report also indicates that there was no payment or benefit given to the old promoters in connection with these transactions... Secondly, loans given to entities associated with the Reliance (ADAG) group have also been recovered," said Singhvi.
Indiabulls Ltd has clarified that there was no wrongdoing or irregularity and that the entire amount relating to the loans extended has been recovered, he pointed out.
The legal proceedings stem from a 2019 PIL alleging irregularities in lending. The Delhi High Court had previously dismissed the PIL in February 2024, calling the allegations unsubstantiated and lacking merit.
Following a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court, an FIR was registered on December 15, 2025, at PS Economic Offences Wing, Delhi, based on an ED complaint.
The EOW filed the present status report pursuant to the top court's directions in July 2026.
Indiabulls Ltd clarified that it is not involved in the PIL.
The Supreme Court is expected to take up the status of the remaining points on the next date of hearing.
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