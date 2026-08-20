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  • /Indiabulls Ltd clarifies after SC order citing EOW status report, confirms all 197 legacy loans repaid

Indiabulls Ltd clarifies after SC order citing EOW status report, confirms all 197 legacy loans repaid

The clarification has come following a Supreme Court order directing a CBI probe into financial irregularity allegations against Sammaan Capital's (formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance) promoters. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByReema Sharma
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
Indiabulls Ltd clarifies after SC order citing EOW status report, confirms all 197 legacy loans repaid

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Indiabulls Ltd clarifies after SC order citing EOW status report, confirms all 197 legacy loans repaid
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