Indian banking credit growth to moderate to 12-13% in FY27E: Report

New Delhi: Indian banks are entering a phase of moderated expansion, with credit growth expected to cool to 12-13 per cent in FY27E, according to Way2Wealth's Thematic Report - Banking Sector. This anticipated slowdown stems from a combination of demand-driven cooling and supply-side constraints as lenders navigate a tightening liquidity environment.



While deposit growth is projected to stabilize and improve marginally to match credit growth at 12-13 per cent by FY27E, the traditional reliance on low-cost savings is under significant pressure.



"The deposit challenge is not a temporary imbalance that will self-correct when credit growth slows. It reflects a permanent structural shift in India's financial savings landscape. Household financialization is irreversible -- India's 18 cr+ demat accounts, Rs 32,000+ cr monthly SIP flows, and a digitally-native younger generation will not return to passive FD investing," the report stated.

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The report highlighted that the Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio, a key metric of banking health, is expected to ease from current levels of 82 per cent to approximately 79-80 per cent by March 2027. This shift is described as a gradual normalization rather than a sharp correction.



However, the report mentioned that the path forward remains fraught with regulatory and market-driven risks. A system-wide CD ratio crossing the 85 per cent mark would likely trigger macro-prudential action or guidance from the Reserve Bank of India.



Banking margins are also expected to feel the heat, with a projected Net Interest Margin (NIM) compression of 10-15 basis points in FY26. While a partial recovery in FY27 is anticipated as "deposits reprice lower with a lag and inflationary led possible rate hike expand yields."

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The Current Account Savings Account (CASA) ratio is expected to remain depressed between 35-38 per cent as structural disintermediation continues.



"The broader systemic message is clear: Indian banks must transition from being passive recipients of household savings to active competitors in the financial savings marketplace. The era of cheap, abundant CASA is over. The era of deposit strategy as a core competitive differentiator has begun," the report noted.



The report also warned several critical risks to monitor, including potential stress in the Small Finance Bank (SFB) sector where high CD ratios and microfinance NPAs create a volatile mix. Additionally, a spike in wholesale funding costs or a government hike in small savings rates could further intensify the competition for retail deposits.



For the broader industry, the mandate is to build "sticky" retail ecosystems through innovative products like SIP-equivalent recurring deposits and salary mandates to preserve lending flexibility and regulatory buffers.