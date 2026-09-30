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Indian banks expect to see 18% earnings growth in FY28, driven by margin rise

The report from Macquarie Equity Research said the firm has raised its total tightening assumption to about 75 basis points of rate hikes over the next nine to 12 months.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 08:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 08:52 PM IST
Indian banks expect to see 18% earnings growth in FY28, driven by margin rise

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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