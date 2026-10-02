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Indian banks’ FX trading losses hit $500 million after RBI position cap

According to a report by Crisil Coalition Greenwich, banks subsequently recovered around $400 million of those losses as market spreads widened and positions were normalised, the research showed.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Indian banks’ FX trading losses hit $500 million after RBI position cap

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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