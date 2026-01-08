Indian Company Has Barred All Activities On LinkedIn, Says Employee; Viral Redditt Post Triggers Massive Debate

New Delhi: An employee's viral post has revealed managerial orders not to like, comment or post 'Open to Work' status on LinkedIn has triggered a widespread online debate over managerial orders and workplace toxicity.

The user stated that management instructed employees to discontinue all activity on LinkedIn. The user started the Reddit post with the title, "Employer policing LinkedIn activity no likes, no comments, no 'Open to Work'. Normal?" The user said, "My company has told employees not to like or comment on any other company’s LinkedIn posts. Not competitors, not clients, not even a basic 'congrats'."

The user went on to say that the company has restricted the employees from using the 'Open to Work' badge, citing the need to protect the company's image. "They have also said we should not use the 'Open to Work' badge. Reason given was professionalism/company image. LinkedIn is not internal company property and this is outside office hours."

The user said that disclosing confidential information was unethical but liking a post on LinkedIn is normal. "I get not posting confidential stuff, but liking a post? Is this actually common in Indian workplaces especially manufacturing / plant-based companies or is this just control + insecurity?" the user wrote.

Netizens Reaction



The Reddit post sparked widespread debate about workplace toxity with some users advising the employee to look for a new job.

One user commented, "Put this'rules' on LinkedIn, tag organization and ask if this is true. Also start searching for a new job."

Another user commented, "Outside work, your company has no authority over you and nor do you have any obligation towards them. As long as you do not disclose confidential information or participate in activities that harm the image of the company (this is while you are employed with them), it's all good. Your company is acting as if it gives a great pay, great job security and substantial retirement benefits that one would not leave them till they retire."

One user commented, "I also got emails mentioning something similar in my previous company, I always ignored them. They can't force you if you believe you can't be forced."

Another user said, "What fresh bullshit is this ? Absolutely not normal. Leave soon."

One user commented, "Ya people should just call a lala company a lala company..not an "employer " or a "startup".