Indian Equities Down As Negative Sentiment Takes Over Dalal Street, Should You Worry?

New Delhi: The Indian stock market ended Friday with significant losses, as global trade tensions and a disappointing start to the quarterly earnings season rattled investor confidence. Both the Sensex and Nifty 50 fell for the third straight session, reflecting growing caution among market participants.

What Triggered the Fall?

The main reason for the market’s slide was the escalation of the global trade war. US President Donald Trump announced a hefty 35 percent tariff on goods imported from Canada, effective August 1. This move heightened fears of a broader trade conflict, weighing heavily on global markets, including India. In response, India revised its own tariffs against the US after the US hiked duties on steel and aluminium.

Adding to the negative sentiment was a weak start to the Q1 results season. TCS, one of India’s largest IT companies, reported earnings that fell short of market expectations, further dampening investor mood. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, noted that the combination of global trade worries and disappointing earnings led to the negative close.

Market Snapshot

The Sensex dropped to close at 82,500.47.

The Nifty 50 fell to 25,149.85.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also declined by zero point sixty-five percent and zero point seventy percent, respectively.

This broad sell-off wiped out over Rs 3 lakh crore from investors’ wealth in a single session, as the total market capitalization of BSE-listed companies fell to Rs 456.7 lakh crore from Rs 460 lakh crore the previous day.

Winners and Losers

Only 11 stocks in the Nifty 50 managed to end higher. Hindustan Unilever led the gainers, rising four point sixty-three percent, followed by SBI Life Insurance (up one point thirty-seven percent) and Sun Pharma (up zero point seventy-one percent). On the losing side, TCS dropped three point forty-seven percent after its disappointing results, Mahindra & Mahindra fell two point ninety-two percent, and Hero MotoCorp declined two point seventy-four percent.

Sector Performance

Most sectoral indices ended in the red. Only Nifty Pharma (plus zero point sixty-eight percent) and FMCG (plus zero point fifty-one percent) managed to close higher. Nifty IT (minus one point seventy-eight percent), Auto (minus one point seventy-seven percent), Media (minus one point sixty percent), Oil & Gas (minus one point twenty-six percent), and Realty (minus one point twenty-one percent) saw notable declines.

High-Volume and Standout Stocks

Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Vodafone Idea, and RattanIndia Power were the most actively traded stocks by volume. Despite the overall weak market, seven stocks—including Soma Textiles & Industries, Tarmat, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals—jumped over ten percent. Meanwhile, 77 stocks hit their upper circuits, and 40 stocks hit their lower circuits on the NSE.

Market Breadth and 52-Week Highs/Lows

Out of 4,165 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,551 advanced while 2,453 declined, indicating a negative market breadth. Interestingly, 133 stocks, including Asahi India Glass, EID Parry India, and JK Cement, hit their 52-week highs, while 42 stocks, such as Ola Electric Mobility and Jindal Worldwide, touched 52-week lows.

Nifty’s Outlook

Analysts believe the Nifty could see some consolidation in the coming days, with volatility likely to remain high due to ongoing earnings announcements. According to experts, the index has a crucial support zone between 24,900 and 25,100. If it holds above this level, there’s potential for a rebound towards 25,500–25,600. However, traders are advised to remain cautious, manage risks carefully, and be selective with stock picks.