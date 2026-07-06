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Indian equities open higher amid monsoon revival, FII inflows

Sensex started the session at 77,940.90, up 176.99 points or 0.23 per cent, while Nifty opened at 24,306.85, gaining 36 points or 0.15 per cent.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 09:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 09:36 AM IST
Indian equities open higher amid monsoon revival, FII inflows

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