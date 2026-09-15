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  • /Indian equities open higher defying weak global cues; Sensex zooms 587 points

Indian equities open higher defying weak global cues; Sensex zooms 587 points

Sensex opened at 75,369.63, up 587.87 points or 0.79 per cent, while Nifty began trading at 23,576.15, higher by 178.05 points or 0.76 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
Indian equities open higher defying weak global cues; Sensex zooms 587 points

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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