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Indian equities outlook improves as oil prices ease, Sensex seen at 84,000: Report

According to an analysis by HSBC brokerage, the macroeconomic backdrop for Indian equities has improved significantly in recent weeks as crude oil prices have retreated to pre-conflict levels faster than expected. 

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Indian equities outlook improves as oil prices ease, Sensex seen at 84,000: Report

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