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  • /Indian equities remain attractive over longer term amid strong earnings, private capex: Report

Indian equities remain attractive over longer term amid strong earnings, private capex: Report

The report from HSBC Mutual Fund said India’s investment cycle is expected to be on a medium‑term uptrend driven by government infrastructure spending, manufacturing support and a pickup in private investments.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
Indian equities remain attractive over longer term amid strong earnings, private capex: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Indian equities remain attractive over longer term amid strong earnings, private capex: Report
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