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Indian equities turn towards earnings-driven market amid emerging stock-level opportunities

The report from Abakkus Mutual Fund urged investors to look beyond aggregate valuations of large-, mid- and small-cap indices and focus on earnings growth, valuations and the long-term addressable market for individual companies.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 09:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
Indian equities turn towards earnings-driven market amid emerging stock-level opportunities

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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