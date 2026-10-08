Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Indian equity markets open flat; financial shares drag

Nifty opened at 22,599.05, down 4 points or 0.02 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 09:39 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 09:39 AM IST
Indian equity markets open flat; financial shares drag

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Indian equity markets open flat; financial shares drag
2
3
4
5