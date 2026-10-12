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Indian equity markets open higher amid positive global cues

Nifty began trading session at 22,593.20, up 72.75 points or 0.32 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Indian equity markets open higher amid positive global cues

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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