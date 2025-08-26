Indian Exports Can Dodge 50% US Tariffs If These Rules Apply

New Delhi: The United States has imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian products, effective August 27, 2025. However, limited relief has been offered through in-transit exemptions. Goods shipped before 12:01 am EST on August 27 and those cleared for consumption before September 17, 2025, may avoid the 50 percent duty—provided importers certify compliance under the revised Harmonised Tariff Schedule.

Exempt categories include iron, steel, aluminium, copper, passenger vehicles, light trucks, auto parts, pharmaceuticals, and electronics such as semiconductors, mobile phones, and tablets.

India, one of the worst-affected countries, faces steep tariff hikes under President Trump’s trade crackdown, which he linked to India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil. While Indian refiners like IOC and Reliance are expected to scale back on Russian purchases, they are unlikely to halt them altogether—signalling New Delhi’s intent to balance energy security with global pressure.