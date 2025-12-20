Advertisement
Indian Indices End Week In Bullish Tone Over Positive Global Cues

At close, the Sensex was up 447.55 points or 0.53 per cent at 84,929. Indian equities were traded in a cautious tone for most of the week, weighed down by persistent FII outflows, rupee depreciation, and heightened global uncertainties. 

|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 10:52 AM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: Indian equity benchmarks closed on a strong note this week, snapping a four-day losing streak amid positive global cues stemming from US inflation data. The market ended the week in a bullish tone with Nifty surging 0.18 per cent during the week and 0.58 per cent on the last trading day to 25,966, after a softer US CPI print boosted expectations of a milder Fed stance.

At close, the Sensex was up 447.55 points or 0.53 per cent at 84,929. Indian equities were traded in a cautious tone for most of the week, weighed down by persistent FII outflows, rupee depreciation, and heightened global uncertainties. Further, early sessions also saw pressure from rising Japanese bond yields and expectations of Bank of Japan (BoJ) tightening, which amplified risk-off sentiment across emerging markets.

Bargain hunting and lower crude prices helped large caps drive a late rebound, trimming most of the week’s losses, market watchers said. Broader indices also rose marginally during the week, with the Nifty Midcap100 up 0.04 per cent, while Nifty Smallcap100 was unchanged during the week. It gained 1.34 per cent at the close.

On the sectoral front, all sectors traded with a positive bias. Major contributions came from Nifty Realty, Auto, Healthcare, and Chemicals, while other sectors also posted modest gains. Nifty has 26,200-26,300 as stiff resistance levels while 25,700–25,800 levels will act as support zone, they added.

Analysts said markets will likely maintain a cautiously positive bias in near future but remain highly sensitive to global cues. Key drivers going forward include comments from the global central banks for the 2026 policy trajectory. While sentiment remains constructive, near-term volatility may persist amid uncertainty over trade deal timelines and the Indian rupee stability, they added.

