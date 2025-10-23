Indian Investors Earn Up To 72% Returns From Global Mutual Funds

New Delhi: Indian investors who explored opportunities beyond domestic equities have seen impressive gains over the past year, with several international mutual funds and fund-of-funds (FoFs) delivering returns as high as 72 per cent.

These funds outperformed even the best-performing Indian equity categories, thanks to global rallies driven by technology, artificial intelligence, consumer spending, and commodities.

According to data from ACE Mutual Fund as of October 20, the top 10 international funds delivered one-year returns ranging between 33 per cent and 72 per cent.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty rose only 5.7 per cent during the same period.

The Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF FoF topped the chart with a stellar one-year return of 71.78 per cent and a three-year return of 62.72 per cent.

Close behind was the Invesco Global Consumer Trends FoF, which surged 52.65 per cent, benefiting from the strong performance of global consumer brands and digital commerce companies.

Broader US-focused strategies also posted solid gains. The Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF FoF returned 49.91 per cent, while the Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 FoF delivered 42.48 per cent in a year.

Diversification beyond technology also proved rewarding. The DSP World Mining Overseas Equity FoF gained 32.83 per cent, supported by higher global commodity prices and improved capital discipline among leading mining companies.

Overall, global diversification has clearly paid off for Indian investors this year, as international markets -- especially those driven by AI, technology, and resources -- delivered far stronger returns than domestic equities.

Meanwhile, gold and silver prices stabilised around $4,050 and $48 per ounce after a sharp correction in the last two session as investors booked profits from Monday record highs.

“The pullback reflected a shift toward risk assets amid optimism over US–India trade relations, weakening gold’s safe-haven demand. Seasonal demand in India also eased, putting pressure on physical markets,” experts noted.