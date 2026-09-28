/Indian maintained energy imports despite disruptions amid geopolitical crises: Hardeep Puri

"India has also been able to overcome these challenges because our energy sector, among others, had prepared well in advance. Over the past decade, we diversified crude sourcing from 27 to 41 countries, built 5.33 MT of strategic reserves, raised refining capacity from 215 to 267 MMTPA, and expanded fuel outlets from about 52,000 to over 100,000 and LPG import terminals from 11 to 22," he said.