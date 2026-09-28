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Indian maintained energy imports despite disruptions amid geopolitical crises: Hardeep Puri

Addressing members of the Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, the minister said: "Energy security today is not simply about securing supplies; it is also about navigating conflicts, chokepoints, volatile prices and sudden disruptions while keeping the country and its economy on the move."

Written ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 08:38 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
Indian maintained energy imports despite disruptions amid geopolitical crises: Hardeep Puri

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Indian maintained energy imports despite disruptions amid geopolitical crises: Hardeep Puri
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