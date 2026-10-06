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Indian manufacturing sentiment improves in Q2 of FY27; 95% report higher or unchanged production levels: Report

Analysis by FICCI showed that around 95 per cent of respondents reported higher or unchanged production levels in Q2 FY27, compared with 77 per cent in the previous quarter. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 09:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
Indian manufacturing sentiment improves in Q2 of FY27; 95% report higher or unchanged production levels: Report

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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