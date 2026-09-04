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Indian markets end higher on easing Fed rate hike concerns; smallcaps hits lifetime high

Sensex ended 362.57 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 76,515.43, while Nifty settled 24.25 points or 0.10 per cent up at 23,897.70.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 04, 2026, 04:12 PM IST|Updated: Sep 04, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
Indian markets end higher on easing Fed rate hike concerns; smallcaps hits lifetime high

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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