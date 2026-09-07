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Indian markets in red: Rising brent crude, middle east tensions weigh on markets

Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak Securities, said, "Brent is trading near USD 96.50 this morning after a rise of about 10% last week, and the weekend has added a new dimension to the conflict — it is now being fought at sea.”

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
Indian markets in red: Rising brent crude, middle east tensions weigh on markets

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