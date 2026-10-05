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Indian markets open higher amid positive global cues; PSU bank stocks lead

Market experts said markets could see a near-term rebound after eight consecutive weeks of declines.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 09:51 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 09:51 AM IST
Indian markets open higher amid positive global cues; PSU bank stocks lead

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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