Indian markets open higher as crude oil prices hover near $70 mark

Sensex started the session up 400 points or 0.52 per cent at 77,391.07, while Nifty opened at 24,125.85, gaining over 100 points or 0.43 per cent. Most sectoral indices traded in positive territory, led by Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto, gained up to 1 per cent.

Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:15 AM IST | Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:15 AM IST join share