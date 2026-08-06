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Indian markets open higher on hopes of US-Iran peace deal

Sensex started the session at 78,782.43, up 0.25 per cent or 200 points, while Nifty opened at 24,632.65, an increase of 8 points or 0.03 per cent.

Published: Aug 06, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Indian markets open higher on hopes of US-Iran peace deal

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