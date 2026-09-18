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Indian markets open higher tracking positive global cues; metal, realty stocks lead

Sensex opened at 74,575.24, up 260 points or 0.35 per cent, while Nifty rose 64 points or 0.28 per cent to 23,334.70.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Indian markets open higher tracking positive global cues; metal, realty stocks lead

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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