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Indian markets open lower as geopolitical tensions fuel crude oil prices

Sensex opened 472.96 points or 0.61 per cent lower at 76,471.32, while Nifty started the session declining nearly 200 points or 0.82 per cent at 23,858.

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 09:54 AM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 09:54 AM IST
Indian markets open lower as geopolitical tensions fuel crude oil prices

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Indian markets open lower as geopolitical tensions fuel crude oil prices
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