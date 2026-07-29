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Indian markets open nearly 1% higher; IT stocks lead rally

Sensex opened at 77,423.77, up 657.85 points or 0.86 per cent, while the Nifty started at 24,176.65, rising 191.30 points or 0.80 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Indian markets open nearly 1% higher; IT stocks lead rally

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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