Indian Markets Remain Resilient Raising Rs 9.7 Lakh Crore In H1 FY26: Report

New Delhi: India’s capital markets demonstrated strong resilience against global volatility mobilising Rs 9.7 lakh crore through equity and debt in the H1FY26, up 13 per cent year‑on‑year, a report said on Friday.

The report from National Stock Exchange of India Limited said that equity fundraising reached Rs 2 lakh crore, including Rs 64,363 crore from initial public offerings.

As many as 122 new listings including 54 on the mainboard and 68 on the SME platform added about Rs 4.1 lakh crore in market capitalisation, the exchange said rounding up the market activity in 2025.

The report said that strong consumption, supported by income‑tax rationalisation and rural demand, along with front‑loaded exports and sustained public capex, lifted GDP growth to 8 per cent year‑on‑year in H1 FY26.

High‑frequency indicators were mixed but constructive, with robust GST collections, PMIs, services exports and foreign‑exchange reserves of $686 billion contrasted with intermittent softness in industry and credit.

The exchange said that its registered investor base crossed 12 crore on September 22, 2025, rising by 1 crore in just eight months, even as women accounted for nearly 25 per cent of investors and 55.6 per cent of new investors are aged 30 or below.

Uttar Pradesh led new registrations for the 32nd consecutive month as total client accounts reached approximately 23.7 crore.

After rebounding in October, markets traded largely sideways into December, even as persistent FPI selling was offset by domestic institutional support and steady SIP inflows.

The Nifty 50 rose 10.2 per cent YTD, reflecting relative underperformance but improved internal stability, it noted.

Another recent report said that FY26 September quarter earnings season showed hospitals, capital goods, cement, electronics manufacturing services, ports, NBFCs and telecom reporting double-digit growth in EBITDA and profits.

Nifty earnings per share estimates for FY26–FY28 indicates an earnings CAGR of nearly 14 per cent.