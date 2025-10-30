Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977911https://zeenews.india.com/economy/indian-markets-show-signs-of-early-recovery-in-sept-as-risk-appetite-improves-2977911.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
SENSEX

Indian Markets Show Signs Of Early Recovery In Sept As Risk Appetite Improves

During September, global equity markets rallied, with the S&P 500 up 3.1 per cent, the Nasdaq surging 5.1 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumping 7.1 per cent.

|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 12:27 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Markets Show Signs Of Early Recovery In Sept As Risk Appetite Improves

New Delhi; Though Indian markets posted only modest gains in September, the markets may be entering an early recovery phase, with improving breadth, sectoral rotation and stable macros, a report said on Thursday. 

PL Asset Management said in a report said that strengthening breadth -- the share of stocks hitting new 12‑month highs has doubled from recent lows, and six‑month breadth readings exceed 55 per cent -- signalling growing investor conviction and improving risk appetite.

During September, global equity markets rallied, with the S&P 500 up 3.1 per cent, the Nasdaq surging 5.1 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumping 7.1 per cent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Nifty 50 rose 0.75 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 gained 1.39 per cent and 1.13 per cent, respectively.

In Indian markets, value and high-beta stocks have outperformed, reflecting the market’s shift toward cyclicality and growth-oriented sectors, the report said.

“Conversely, quality and low-volatility factors, which dominated during the earlier risk-averse phase, are now mean-reverting. This transition underscores a renewed willingness among investors to embrace risk, positioning the market for potential upside as sentiment normalises,” the asset management firm said.

“Indian markets are entering a healthy normalisation phase. Our indicators suggest that the risk appetite cycle is turning, supported by resilient domestic liquidity, stable macros, and early signs of earnings revival,” said Siddharth Vora, Head- Quant Investment Strategies and fund manager, PL Asset Management.

While short-term volatility may persist due to global factors, the medium-term setup looks increasingly constructive, he added.

PL Asset Management expects markets to remain range‑bound but resilient, with a positive bias driven by the upcoming Q2 FY26 earnings season and festive consumption tailwinds.

Over the medium term, the asset management forecasted a stronger growth cycle supported by GST-led consumption revival, potential rate and tax adjustments, and a turnaround in corporate earnings.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

organized sling
Formal Sling Bags To Level Up Your daily Fashion
Singapore
How A Dot On The Map Became One Of The Richest Countries On Earth
DNA Exclusive
Is Pakistan-Taliban Conflict Now In Iran’s Hands? DNA Decodes
mens shorts
Stylish Men’s Shorts on Myntra: Trendy Picks for Every Occasion
Europe Tech Jobs for Indians
Europe Is Desperate For Indian Tech Graduates – Here’s How You Can Cash In
Supreme Court
Justice Surya Kant, Wife Net Worth: Rs 8 Cr In FDs, Rs 4 Cr In PF, Gold & More
Perfume
Refreshing Perfumes on Myntra: Scents for Every Mood
women’s clogs
Women’s Clogs That Blend Comfort and Style: Perfect Everyday Footwear
elegant watches
Elegant Women’s Watches to Elevate Your Style for Every Occasion!
India-Thailand
India To Repatriate 500 Citizens From Thailand: MEA