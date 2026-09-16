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Indian markets trade higher in early deals; FMCG, banking shares lead

Sector-wise, Nifty FMCG, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Cement and Nifty Auto were top gainers which gained up to 1.45 per cent.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
Indian markets trade higher in early deals; FMCG, banking shares lead

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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