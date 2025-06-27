Indian Oil Cooperation Declares Dividend Of Rs 3 Per Share, Check Record Date And Other Details

New Delhi: Indian Oil had declared a dividend in its Q4 results for the financial year 2024-25, which was announced earlier in April. Indian Oil, a Maharatna company and a key constituent of the BSE 100 index, holds a market capitalization of Rs 2,06,452.51 crore as of June 26, 2025, according to BSE data.

In an exchange filing made earlier in April, Indian Oil’s board of directors declared a final dividend of 30 percent for the year 2024-25, which translates to Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 face value. This means that shareholders will receive Rs 3 as dividend for each share they hold. The company stated that this dividend recommendation is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Further to this, Indian Oil informed through another filing that the board has fixed Friday, August 8, 2025, as the record date. This date will determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the Rs 3 dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

The company also mentioned that the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date it is declared at the AGM. This announcement follows an earlier communication dated April 30, 2025, where the board recommended the dividend subject to shareholder approval.



Indian Oil has a history of consistent dividend payments. For instance, in 2024, it paid a dividend of Rs 7 per share. In 2023, the company distributed dividends twice, totaling Rs 8 per share. Back in 2022, Indian Oil paid an interim dividend of Rs 4 in February, issued bonus shares at a ratio of 1:2 in July, and distributed a further dividend of Rs 2.40 per share in August.

On the stock market, Indian Oil’s shares closed at Rs 146.20 on June 27, 2025, marking a 2.92 percent increase from the previous close of Rs 142.05. This rise reflects growing investor interest, likely fueled by the upcoming dividend payout announcement and the company’s strong market position.