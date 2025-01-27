Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2849664https://zeenews.india.com/economy/indian-oils-net-profit-crosses-rs-2873-crore-in-oct-dec-quarter-2849664.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INDIA OIL

Indian Oil's Net Profit Crosses Rs 2,873 Crore In Oct-Dec Quarter

Indian Oil Corporation's average gross refining margin (GRM) for the period between April and December stood at $3.69 per barrel, dropping sharply from the corresponding figure of $13.26 per barrel reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year. 

|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2025, 07:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Oil's Net Profit Crosses Rs 2,873 Crore In Oct-Dec Quarter File Photo

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Monday announced a net profit of Rs 2,873.53 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year, which represents a sharp recovery from the mere Rs 180 crore net profit recorded by the company in the preceding quarter. 

The jump in company's revenues during the third quarter were driven by higher sales volumes. The oil marketing company's domestic sales grew 13 per cent year on year to 24.78 million metric tonnes in the third quarter, while exports jumped up 31 per cent to 1.345 million metric tonnes.

However, year-on year, the net profit of the company for the third quarter reflected a decline of nearly 64 per cent -- from the Rs 8,063.39 crore net profit reported in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.

Indian Oil Corporation's average gross refining margin (GRM) for the period between April and December stood at $3.69 per barrel, dropping sharply from the corresponding figure of $13.26 per barrel reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s revenue from operations fell nearly 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.17 lakh crore in Q3 FY25. The revenue from operations stood at Rs 2.23 lakh crore in Q3 of FY24. Its total expenses meanwhile rose marginally to Rs 2.16 lakh crore. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 2.09 during the quarter, according to its financials.

The company’s net profit had slumped during the second quarter due to inventory losses and lower refining margins during current quarter. Indian Oil’s revenue from operations was Rs 4,11,138 crores for the April–September 2024, as compared to Rs 4,23,457 crores in corresponding period of previous financial year.

IndianOil sold 48.213 million tonnes of products, including exports, during the April–September 2024 period. “Our refining throughput was 34.906 million tonnes and the throughput of the Corporation’s countrywide pipelines network was 48.213 million tonnes during the period,” it said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK