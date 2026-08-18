/Indian Origin CEO who had fired 900 people on Zoom call in 2021 loses job

Better Home & Finance terminated CEO Vishal Garg, who came into limelight for firing 900 employees on Zoom call couple of years back, was fired earlier this month. The company fired him following consecutive years of financial losses that it bore during Garg's tenure. Media reports said, the losses panned out over failed refinancing venture, and a frozen plan toward artificial intelligence (AI).
Garg has now reportedly offered to serve as CEO for a $1 annual salary until the company achieves profitability, at which point he promises to step down.
Better.com had came under fire after its CEO, Vishal Garg, fired around 900 workers via a 79-second Zoom call in December 2021. Following this, he fired nearly 2,000 employees in March 2022 and 1,000 in April. After laying off nearly 4,000 employees in the US and India, digital mortgage lender Better.com offered employees paid severance or voluntary separation and health insurance coverage.
After receiving flak in online media, a few days later, Vishal Garg wrote a mail to apologise to the current employees of the company.
Garg, in its mail, reportedly apologised to the employees for his inappropriate method of laying off hundreds of staffers. The CEO added that he blundered in the execution of communicating the decision.
"I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected, and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it, I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you," Garg said in his email to the current employees.
The email was leaked by a Better.com’s employee and is now doing rounds over social media platforms. Previously, Garg held a Zoom webinar in which he announced that 9% of the company's staff would be laid off.
"If you're on this call, you're part of the unfortunate group that is being laid off…Your employment here is now terminated," he said on the call. He cited reasons such as market efficiency, performance, and productivity for laying off hundreds of the company’s employees.
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