Indian Railways registers 10 percent jump in freight loading, overtakes last year's figure

New Delhi: The Indian Railways registered more than 10% jump in freight loading compared to last year for same corresponding period, said Ministry of Railways on Tuesday (September 8).

The Ministry said that the freight loading for the month of September 2020 till 6 September 2020 has overtaken the year 2019's figure in both financial and loading terms. Giving details, railways said the earning from freight is Rs. 129.68 crores this year.

In a statement, Ministry of Railways said, ''In the month of September 2020 till 6 September 2020 Indian Railways loading was 19.19 million tonnes which is 10.41% (1.81 million tonnes) higher compared to last year’s loading for the same period (17.38 million tonnes). In this period Indian Railways earned Rs. 1836.15 crores from freight loading which is also Rs. 129.68 crores higher compare to last year’s earnings for the same period (Rs. 1706.47 crores).''

''It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive'', the statement stated.

Railways said that improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero-based time table.

The India Railways said that it has used the COVID-19 situation as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiencies and performances.