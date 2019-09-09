close

Indian Railways to fix regulator before getting private players to run train

The Rail Development Authority (RDA) will be fixed as the regulator for defining limits or guidelines for private player train.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways will put in place a regulator before private players take over the reigns to run train.

The Rail Development Authority (RDA) will be fixed as the regulator for defining limits or guidelines for private player train. Railway Regulator will also put an upper cap on fares for private players operating the train.

Railway Ministry is now working to redefine the RDA's role which will have terms and conditions for private players. The Railway Ministry had put the progress of RDA on hold.

Meanwhile, sources had last week told Zee Media that India’s first private train run and managed by the IRCTC, the ticketing arm of Indian Railways will start its first operation during Navratris.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) run Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express is expected to begin services on October 4 while a final decision on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express train is yet to be taken, sources said.

The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will run on all six days of the week barring Tuesdays.

After initial runs and services, IRCTC may later hand over the charges of operations of Tejas express to private players, sources added.

