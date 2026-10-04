Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Indian rupee expected to trade in range of 95.30–96.80; global yields and FPI outflows pose risk: Report

Indian rupee expected to trade in range of 95.30–96.80; global yields and FPI outflows pose risk: Report

The Indian rupee remained volatile with a slight depreciation bias in September. At the same time, strong inflows under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) FCNR(B) deposit scheme pushed foreign exchange reserves to an all-time high of USD 785.71 billion, helping the currency strengthen to 94.26 against the dollar in the first week.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 12:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
Indian rupee expected to trade in range of 95.30–96.80; global yields and FPI outflows pose risk: Report

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Indian rupee expected to trade in range of 95.30–96.80; global yields and FPI outflows pose risk: Report
2
3
4
5