Indian Rupee hit record low crosses 95 mark, Falls 4.1% since Jan 2026

New Delhi: The Indian rupee crossed the 95 mark against the US dollar for the first time ever during Monday's trade, amid a sharp crash in equity markets and sustained selling by foreign institutional investors. The currency hit a record low of 95.14 to the dollar.

The rupee has now become Asia's worst-performing currency, having fallen 4.1 percent against the US dollar since January 1, 2026.

Market experts noted that while the Reserve Bank of India's directive to curb excessive speculation in the futures market was a step in the right direction, it may not be enough to arrest the currency's broader weakness. Analysts pointed to a rising trade deficit and current account deficit, fuelled by surging crude oil prices and continued foreign portfolio investor outflows, as the primary drivers of the rupee's decline.

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Earlier in the day, the rupee opened 130 paise stronger against the dollar after the RBI moved to restrict onshore long positions on the dollar in an effort to stabilise the currency, which has been hitting successive lows in recent weeks. In early trade, the rupee was at 93.59 to the dollar, up 1.3 percent from its previous record low of 94.85 recorded on March 27.

On the equity market front, the Sensex plunged 1,600 points to 71,985, while the Nifty fell 478 points to 22,341. Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,085 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.