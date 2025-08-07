New Delhi: The Indian rupee showing minimal response to US President Donald Trump's additional tariffs on Indian goods on Thursday's opening. Rupee opened stronger, rising 3 paise to 87.69 against the USD in early trade.

Trump on Wednesday announced that he has signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India, citing the country’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

The White House said the decision is aimed at strengthening measures taken under earlier sanctions against Russia following its actions in Ukraine. The US President had announced a 25 per cent tariff on India last week.

The order states that India is directly or indirectly importing oil from Russia, which the US considers a threat to its national security and foreign policy.