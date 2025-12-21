Indian Startup Funding Jumps 2.6X To USD 364 Million This Week

New Delhi: Indian startups saw a strong jump in funding activity this week, with 30 companies raising a total of $363.9 million across early-stage and growth-stage deals.

This marked a sharp rise compared to the previous week, when 22 startups had raised around USD 137.68 million.

Growth and late-stage funding dominated the week, crossing the USD300 million mark through nine deals.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The biggest raise came from customer engagement platform MoEngage, which secured an additional USD 180 million as part of its Series F round from ChrysCapital and Dragon Funds, along with Schroders Capital.

This was followed by spacetech startup Digantara, which raised USD 50 million.

Electric commercial vehicle startup Qucev raised USD 15 million, while stock market learning platform StockGro secured USD 13 million.

Other startups such as WorkIndia, Oben Electric, Tagbin, Virohan and Ace Turtle also raised funds during the week.

Early-stage startups raised about USD 62.4 million through 20 deals. Haircare brand Moxie Beauty raised USD 15 million in a Series A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

Shapewear brand Underneat secured USD 6 million in a pre-Series A round led by Fireside Ventures.

Other startups such as Sisir Radar, Alimento Agro, Elementoz and Rotoris also raised capital.

Luxury jewellery startup QWEEN raised funding from Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, though the investment amount was not disclosed.

City-wise, Bengaluru continued to lead the startup funding scene with 15 deals, followed by Delhi-NCR with six deals.

Startups in Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad and Kolkata also closed funding deals during the week.

By sector, e-commerce startups led with seven deals, followed by biotech companies with three deals.

Startups in AI, spacetech, electric vehicles, edtech and SaaS also attracted investor interest.

In terms of deal stages, Series A, Series B and seed rounds recorded six deals each.

Pre-Series A and pre-seed rounds saw three deals each, while Series F and pre-Series B rounds also witnessed activity.

Over the last eight weeks, the average weekly funding stands at around USD 308.14 million across about 25 deals.