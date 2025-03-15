Indian Startups Raise Over $462 Million In Strong Funding Week

New Delhi: The Indian startup ecosystem witnessed a strong surge in funding this week, with 19 startups collectively raising approximately $462.27 million.

The investments were spread across six growth-stage and ten early-stage deals, while three startups chose not to disclose their funding details.

This marks a significant jump compared to the previous week when 30 startups secured around $355.02 million.

Bengaluru continued to dominate the startup funding landscape, accounting for ten deals this week. Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and other cities also saw significant activity.

Among industry segments, fintech and edtech startups led the funding rounds with three deals each, while gaming, healthtech, and energy startups secured two deals each.

Other sectors, including e-commerce, aerospace, and manufacturing, also attracted investor interest.

The growth-stage segment saw notable deals, including a Series B round for cross-border neobanking startup Zolve, led by Craegis.

Speciality chemicals sourcing platform Scimplify secured $40 million in a Series B round, while luxury fashion platform Purple Style Labs raised the same amount in a Series E round.

Other companies that received funding this week included aerospace firm Ransons Aerospace, SaaS platform Infinite Uptime, and Incred Finance.

In early-stage funding, ten startups collectively raised $29.77 million. Renewable energy company Amrut Energy led the segment with an $11.5 million investment, followed by energy storage startup AmpereHour, hospitality platform goStops, mobile game publisher Felicity Games, and admissions platform Ambitio.

Some startups, including upskilling platform Weskill, edtech company Dreamtime Learning, and battery technology firm Flowatt Battery Science, also secured funding but did not disclose the exact amount.

Seed funding remained the most popular investment stage, with four deals, followed by pre-seed, Series A, pre-Series A, and Series B rounds.

The week also saw important leadership movements. Daman Soni, former President and Chief Business Officer at GlobalBees, joined AstroTalk as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appointed Nitin Savara, Rachna Dikshit, and Deepak Amitabh as non-executive independent directors.