Indian Stock Market Ends In Green Over Positive Global Cues; Sensex Up At 81,633 Points

Mumbai: The Indian stock market closed in green on Thursday amid positive global cues. Sensex closed 320.70 points or 0.39 per cent up at 81,633.02 while Nifty ended up 81.15 points or 0.33 per cent at 24,833.60.

Buying was seen in midcap and smallcap along with largecap. Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 315.85 points or 0.55 per cent at 57,457.25 and Nifty Smallcap 100 index was up 105.40 points or 0.59 per cent at 17,889.

On a sectoral basis, metal, IT, financial services, realty, media and energy indices were in the green, while, PSU Bank, FMCG and PSE sectors were in the red.

“Global sentiment improved after a US court struck down Donald Trump’s reciprocal tax policy. However, the domestic market remained mostly rangebound during the day due to rising oil prices and higher US 10-year bond yields,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Some recovery was seen toward the end of the session, driven by F&O expiry led covering.

“Export-focused sectors like IT and Pharma performed well, supported by hopes of easing trade tensions. Lack of positive domestic triggers and a drop in industrial output to an eight-month low could lead to short-term market consolidation,” he mentioned.

Nifty witnessed a volatile session on the day of monthly expiry. The momentum continues to remain weak, with the RSI still pointing downward.

“The next crucial support is at 24,670. If the index falls below this level, a sharp correction may occur, potentially dragging the index down to 24,400/ 24,300. On the other hand, if Nifty holds above 24,670, it could witness a smart recovery towards 25,000 or 25,150 in the short term,” said Rupak De from LKP Securities.

Gold prices traded weak in the first half of the session after the FOMC meeting minutes indicated that the U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to ease interest rates in the near term, maintaining a data-dependent stance. In the domestic market, MCX gold holds support near Rs 94,000, with resistance around Rs 96,500, said experts.