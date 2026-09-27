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Indian stock market to be impacted by crude oil, global yields, FII flows next week

Market sentiment remained subdued through most of the week, with indices trading in a narrow range during the initial sessions. However, a sharp sell-off on Thursday weighed heavily on investor confidence before value buying in select blue-chip stocks helped the market recover on Friday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 02:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
Indian stock market to be impacted by crude oil, global yields, FII flows next week

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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