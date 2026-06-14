Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Indian stock market to take cues from global cues this week; Fed meet, Iran deal and oil prices in focus

Indian stock market to take cues from global cues this week; Fed meet, Iran deal and oil prices in focus

The Nifty gained 1.10 per cent to close at 23,622.90, while the Sensex rose 1.73 per cent to settle at 75,527.95.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
Indian stock market to take cues from global cues this week; Fed meet, Iran deal and oil prices in focus
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Indian stock market to take cues from global cues this week
share market0 min ago
2
TMC Crisis 202617 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202623 min ago
4
Abhishek Banerjee31 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202637 min ago