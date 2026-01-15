Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006816https://zeenews.india.com/economy/indian-stock-markets-remain-closed-on-january-15-for-maharashtra-civic-elections-3006816.html
NewsBusinessEconomyIndian Stock Markets Remain Closed On January 15 For Maharashtra Civic Elections
BSE

Indian Stock Markets Remain Closed On January 15 For Maharashtra Civic Elections

The decision follows the Maharashtra government’s declaration of a public holiday on January 15 to ensure the smooth conduct of elections in 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai.

|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 11:33 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Indian Stock Markets Remain Closed On January 15 For Maharashtra Civic Elections

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets remain closed on Thursday on account of municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. 

In an earlier notification, the BSE said there will be no trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives, commodity derivatives, and electronic gold receipts on that day. It also said that equity derivative contracts originally scheduled to expire on January 15, 2026, expired a day earlier. These revisions will be reflected in the end-of-day contract master files.

The NSE also said that January 15 will be a trading holiday in both the capital market and futures and options segments.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The decision follows the Maharashtra government’s declaration of a public holiday on January 15 to ensure the smooth conduct of elections in 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai.

Trading on the NSE and the BSE will resume on Friday.

On Wednesday, domestic stock markets ended lower after a highly volatile trading session, as losses in IT and realty stocks weighed on investor sentiment. Rising geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding the US-India trade deal also capped any meaningful recovery during the day.

Sensex slipped 0.29 per cent, or 244.98 points, to close at 83,382.71, while Nifty ended 0.26 per cent, or 66.70 points, lower at 25,665.60.

Broader markets performed better than the frontline indices. The Nifty SmallCap 100 index rose 0.67 per cent, while the Nifty MidCap 100 index settled 0.29 per cent higher. On the sectoral front, IT and realty stocks faced selling pressure, with the Nifty IT index falling 1.08 per cent and the Nifty Realty index declining 0.92 per cent.

Market sentiment continued to be influenced by persistent foreign institutional selling and heightened geopolitical and trade-related uncertainties, which kept overall risk appetite subdued.

Although there was some early optimism around key support levels and progress in trade discussions, the absence of sustained follow-through and broader macro uncertainty led to a cautious, stock-specific trading environment, said analysts.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Trump Greenland Plan
Trump Revives Greenland Push, Says US Needs It For 'National Security'
accident in jharkhand
Jharkhand: Three Killed, Two Injured In Powerful Explosion In Hazaribagh
West Bengal
Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out In Ganguly Street; Three Shops Damaged
Technology
Worried About Your Smartphone's Battery Health? Check Which Charger Is Best
Punjab
How Bhagwant Mann Govt Is Rewriting Punjab’s Rabies Response
Karnataka
Karnataka Congress Leader’s Abuse Of Woman Civic Official Sparks Outrage
Technology
YouTube Earnings In India: How Much Creators Earn Per 1,000 Views – Details
I-PAC raids West Bengal
ED Vs TMC: Calcutta HC Disposes Party's Petition Over I-PAC Raid, BJP Reacts
Indigo
Author Neelesh Misra Calls Out IndiGo Over Alleged Mistreatment Of His Child
Thane air hostess death
Thane: 21-Year-Old Air Hostess Dies By Suicide; Ex-Partner Booked For Abetment