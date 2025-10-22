New Delhi: While others celebrated Diwali with lights, sweets and fireworks, a techie found himself staring at flashing red alerts on his screen. He said his family thought he was working for the government, always handling some emergency, even on Diwali.

The Reddit user shared his ordeal in a post titled, “Told them not to put me oncall for Diwali..see the mayhem now,” describing how his festive night unexpectedly turned into a work crisis. He had requested not to be put on call during Diwali. However, his manager assured him that nothing ever goes wrong during this time of the year. “Told my manager last week...not to put me oncall during Diwali...I'll not be able to handle all alone. His words were relax..., nothing ever happens this time of the year," he wrote.

The redditor said that on Diwali night, AWS went down and teams flooded the chat. Caught in the chaos, he joked that his family thinks he works for the government, handling some kind of emergency. "Fast forward to tonight. AWS is down. Teams are blowing up. Pager won’t stop ringing. My family think I work for the government because I’m handling some emergency," he wrote.

The Reddit user said that he didn't lit any firecrackers on Diwali, yet his screen was glowing red with alerts. Instead of celebrating, he was caught up in a work emergency. "I haven’t even lit a single patakha yet, but my whole screen’s glowing red. Happy Diwali, I guess,” he wrote.