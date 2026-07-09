Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Economy
  • /Indian women save more, but are still missing out on wealth. Here's why

Indian women save more, but are still missing out on wealth. Here's why

Their participation in long-term wealth creation through investments, equity ownership and portfolio building has not increased at the same pace.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 04:10 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 04:10 AM IST
Indian women save more, but are still missing out on wealth. Here's why
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ram Mandir donation theft case: Meet the 8 accused and what police found with them
Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case14 min ago
2
US-Turkey Relations1 hr ago
3
US-Iran war1 hr ago
4
US-Iran tensions2 hrs ago
5
US-Iran war3 hrs ago