Indians On Revenge Spree: Tourists Bookings For Turkey, Azerbaijan Dip 60 Per Cent Amid Pakistan Row

MMT Bookings For Turkey And Azerbaijan Down: Many Indians are now reconsidering their travel plans to countries like Turkiye and Azerbaijan after the two nations sided with Pakistan in its conflict with India. The impact of a growing online campaign urging Indians to boycott travel to these countries is finally becoming evident.

According to a statement from MakeMyTrip, India’s largest travel booking platform, bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan have dropped sharply. 'Indian travelers have expressed strong sentiments over the past week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Turkey decreasing by 60%, while cancellations have surged by 250% during the same period,' MMT said in a statement on May 14. However, the platform has not stopped offering flight bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan on its website,

EaseMyTrip founder and former chairman Nishant Pitti asserted, 'We always think of the nation first and business later.' He further mentioned that the safety and integrity of citizens must be prioritized above all else. 'There is so much beauty in the world; we appeal to Indians traveling overseas to choose destinations that are safe, promote peace, and are aligned with India's commitment against terrorism and separatist activities.'

Moreover, Nishant Pitti mentioned, 'We took a national stand, and for nine months, we did not work with the Maldives. Only when our External Affairs Minister visited the Maldives did we allow bookings to resume.'

In early 2024, EaseMyTrip canceled bookings to the Maldives after strained relations between India and the archipelago, triggered by derogatory remarks made by Maldivian officials about India and its leadership. Last year, 2.5 lakh Indians visited Turkey, while another 2.3 lakh traveled to Azerbaijan. (With ANI Inputs)