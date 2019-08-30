India's 2019-20 Q1 GDP growth rate 5%

New Delhi: India's Annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2019-20 stood at 5 percent as against 8 percent in previous fiscal and 5.8 percent for Q4 2018-19, government data showed on Friday.

“GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 of 2019-20 is estimated at Rs 35.85 lakh crore, as against Rs 34.14 lakh crore in Q1 of 2018-19, showing a growth rate of 5.0 percent. Quarterly GVA at Basic Price at Constant (2011-12) Prices for Q1 of 2019-20 is estimated at Rs 33.48 lakh crore, as against Rs 31.90 lakh crore in Q1 of 2018-19, showing a growth rate of 4.9 percent over the corresponding quarter of previous year,” an official release said.

The first quarter estimates are based on agricultural production during Rabi season of 2018-19, government said.