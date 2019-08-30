close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India GDP

India's 2019-20 Q1 GDP growth rate 5%

The first quarter estimates are based on agricultural production during Rabi season of 2018-19, government said.

India&#039;s 2019-20 Q1 GDP growth rate 5%

New Delhi: India's Annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2019-20 stood at 5 percent as against 8 percent in previous fiscal and 5.8 percent for Q4 2018-19, government data showed on Friday.

“GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q1 of 2019-20 is estimated at Rs 35.85 lakh crore, as against Rs 34.14 lakh crore in Q1 of 2018-19, showing a growth rate of 5.0 percent. Quarterly GVA at Basic Price at Constant (2011-12) Prices for Q1 of 2019-20 is estimated at Rs 33.48 lakh crore, as against Rs 31.90 lakh crore in Q1 of 2018-19, showing a growth rate of 4.9 percent over the corresponding quarter of previous year,” an official release said.

The first quarter estimates are based on agricultural production during Rabi season of 2018-19, government said.

Tags:
India GDPIndia GDP growthGDP growthIndian economy
Next
Story

FM Sitharaman announces merger of PNB, OBC, United Bank to make India's 2nd largest PSB

Must Watch

PT7M47S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 30 August 2019