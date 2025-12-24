Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2999709https://zeenews.india.com/economy/indias-bfsi-deal-activity-triples-in-2025-report-2999709.html
NewsBusinessEconomyIndias BFSI Deal Activity Triples In 2025: Report
BFSI DEAL

India's BFSI Deal Activity Triples In 2025: Report

NBFCs are delivering strong earnings growth driven by strong credit demand and improving margins on the back of decline in interest rates, it noted.

|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 06:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's BFSI Deal Activity Triples In 2025: ReportImage credit: Freepik

New Delhi: The number of deals in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) space rose threefold in CY 25, a report said on Wednesday. The report from financial services firm Equirus Capital said that the year saw 30 deals compared to 10 deals in 2024, with banks and non‑bank financial companies accounting for mergers, acquisitions and strategic deals worth Rs 42,939 crore.

Other BFSI segments recorded deals worth Rs 43,014 crore, it added. The firm highlighted that NBFCs outperformed public sector banks, large and small private banks in terms of share price movement over the past 12 months.

On a price index set to 100, among public sector banks, Indian Bank, Canara Bank and Bank of India were the best performers at 151, 144 and 136 on the same index. Among NBFCs, L&amp;T Finance led the rally, nearly doubling to 204. Among large private banks, the strongest share‑price performers were IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank. Small private banks that outperformed included RBL Bank, South Indian Bank and DCB Bank, the report said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Leading fund houses had recently said that they are overweight on banks and non‑bank financial companies (NBFCs), arguing net interest margins for banks should improve in FY27. Private banks’ asset quality is expected to recover and drive mid‑teens earnings growth in FY27 after a slow FY26, a recent report said.

NBFCs are delivering strong earnings growth driven by strong credit demand and improving margins on the back of decline in interest rates, it noted.

Public sector banks gained share in personal, home and auto loans while private banks strengthened share in consumer durables, credit cards and two‑wheelers, the report said. Personal loan disbursements grew about 23 per cent and 35 per cent YoY in H1FY26 and Q2FY26 respectively, with PSBs’ disbursements up 77 per cent and their market share by value rising to 36 per cent in Q2FY26.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Analysis: Does Bengal Police’s Lathi Decide By Agenda, Not Law?
Lalit Modi Vijay Mallya Viral Video
‘Watch Your Heart Out With Envy’: Lalit Modi, Mallya Mock India In Viral Video
India-Brazil
Brazilian President Lula Could Visit India Next Month, Sources Say
Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam Police Attach Immovable Property Of US-Based Kashmiri Separatist
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)
Pakistan: Imran Khan's Sisters, PTI Workers Hold Sit-In Protest
India
Pakistan Wants India To Enter Into War With Bangladesh: Is Army Ready?
Kerala police
Kerala Horror: Family Of Four Found Dead, Investigation Suspect Murder-Suicide
Technology news
Epstein Files Sex Scandal: WhatsApp, Telegram Links Can Hack Phones-Details
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Army Watches As Yunus Administration Grapples With Violence, Chaos
Assam
Assam: Heavy Security Deployed In Karbi Anglong After Violent Protest