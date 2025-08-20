Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2949114https://zeenews.india.com/economy/indias-core-industries-recorded-2-growth-in-july-2949114.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
INDIA'S CORE INDUSTRIES

India's Core Industries Recorded 2% Growth In July

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:
 

|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 08:26 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India's Core Industries Recorded 2% Growth In JulyImage Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 2.0 per cent (provisional) in July, 2025 as compared to the Index in July, 2024, Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement. The production of Steel, Cement, Fertilizer and Electricity recorded positive growth in July, 2025.
 

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:
 
Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) declined by 12.3 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 3.1 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. (Also Read: Govt Committed To Promoting Innovation In Critical Minerals Field: MoS)
 
Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.3 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
 
Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 3.2 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. (Also Read: SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, Canara Bank Latest IMPS Charges August 2025: How Much You Need To Pay For Transaction Upto Rs 5 Lakh)
 
Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 1.0 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.3 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
 
Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 2.0 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
 
Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 12.8 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
 
Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 11.7 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
 
Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 0.5 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.0 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
 
Release of the index for August, 2025 will be on September 22, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK