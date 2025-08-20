India's Core Industries Recorded 2% Growth In July
The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:
New Delhi: The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 2.0 per cent (provisional) in July, 2025 as compared to the Index in July, 2024, Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement. The production of Steel, Cement, Fertilizer and Electricity recorded positive growth in July, 2025.
Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) declined by 12.3 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 3.1 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. (Also Read: Govt Committed To Promoting Innovation In Critical Minerals Field: MoS)
Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.3 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 3.2 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. (Also Read: SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, Canara Bank Latest IMPS Charges August 2025: How Much You Need To Pay For Transaction Upto Rs 5 Lakh)
Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) declined by 1.0 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.3 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 2.0 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 12.8 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Cement - Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 11.7 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Electricity - Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 0.5 per cent in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.0 per cent during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.
Release of the index for August, 2025 will be on September 22, 2025.
