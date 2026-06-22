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India's core infra industries clock 0.5% growth in May

 The cumulative growth rate of the core industries during April to May 2026-27 now works out to 1.1 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 08:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 08:20 PM IST
India's core infra industries clock 0.5% growth in May
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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